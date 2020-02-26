Post Four More Shots, Ankur Rathee Now Gears Up For His Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad

Actor Ankur Rathee who made a mark with his performances in Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please and Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven is all geared up for his next big release in Bollywood, Thappad. The film that is directed by Anubhav Sinha is spearheaded by Taapsee Pannu.

Ankur, who will be seen playing Taapsee Pannu’s brother, explains how the film is driven by an event that occurs in Taapsee’s marriage which changes the course of her life. “The way a brother responds when something like this happens to his sister is the crux of my character. Sibling love is very powerful, but it can take unexpected forms when colliding with the Indian family structure and gender norms. Playing this role made me realize a lot of gender stereotypes I propagate in my own life. It also made me question what role sacrifice plays in love and marriage.”

Thappad also features Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Naila Grewal, and Ankur Rathee in pivotal roles. Thappad is slated to release on the 28th Feb 2020.

Thappad is Ankur’s immediate release after The Tashkent Files, which was declared the sleeper hit of 2019. He played the role of a political figure, sharing substantial screen time with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. In 2020 Ankur will be seen in the second season of 4 More Shots Please as well as other upcoming series for Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Applause Entertainment.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!