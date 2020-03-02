Post Dev D, Mahie Gill Expresses Her Desire To Work With Anurag Kashyap Yet Again

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill shot to fame playing the modern-day Paro in Anurag Kashyap’s new-age Devdas adaptation of 2009, titled Dev D. She says she wishes to work with the filmmaker again but is too introverted to convey her interest to him.

“If I analyze it you might just find it weird. I am an introverted person who does not do much PR exercise to maintain visibility, at a time when people are doing more PR than actual work. At the same time, I am passionate about work. This is a weird combination that I have as an actor. No matter what films and projects I get, I have earned my fame from the film Dev D. I admire Anurag Kashyap as a filmmaker and wish to collaborate in the future. But I do not know how to tell him that. There are several other filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Basu and so many of them I wish to work with,” Mahie told IANS.

“I feel if I call them to say, ‘give me work, I want to collaborate with you’, I would be bothering them. I am socially awkward and that is why I only get work in a organic manner,” said the actress who plays a crucial character in her latest release Doordarshan.

Mahie has impressed many with roles in films such as Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Gulaal, Paan Singh Tomar and web series such as Apharan: Sabka Katega and Posham Pa.

Asked to choose one character of hers that has created an impact in her mind, she replied, “Usually, I am a happy-go-lucky person and really do not get a hangover of my characters once shooting is over. But so far, there have been a few roles that emotionally took a toll. One of them was Posham Pa, where a mother is a serial killer, and that is her profession! There was another film called Not A Love Story and that was another character that impacted me badly,” shared the actress.

