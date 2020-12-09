Pooja Hegde began the shoot for her upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial film, Cirkus in the mid of November. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time in it.

Talking about her shoot schedules for multiple films simultaneously, a source reveals “Pooja has wrapped shooting for the first schedule of Cirkus in Mumbai and now she will resume shooting for the film again in the month of January after completing a few other commitments in Hyderabad, shooting for her Pan Indian film with Prabhas, Radheshyam and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.”

The talented star wrapped the first shoot for Cirkus at the end of November. Ringing in the New Year with work, Pooja Hegde will continue shooting for the film in January 2021.

She is working with the director, Rohit Shetty and co-star, Ranveer Singh for the first time so there are lots of exciting firsts to look forward to with Cirkus.

Pooja will also be seen in multiple other big-ticket films besides Cirkus which are Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan, Pan-India film Radheshyam opposite Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni making 2021 pretty much her year.

