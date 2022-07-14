Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt says she is quite impressed with the new generation on how they set their own rules in dating and feel very unapologetic about it.

The actress was part of the show Swipe Ride in which she interacted with youngsters.

Sharing her experience, Pooja Bhatt said that “Dating in India has certainly evolved over the years and it is refreshing to see this generation date on their own terms, unapologetically. Having platforms like this normalises women discussing love and relationships, and stating their preferences openly.”

Pooja Bhatt, “I loved sharing my own experiences with this new generation and understanding better how their choices and rejection of cliched relationship stereotypes help them carve out their own dating rules!”

The show is hosted by digital content creator Kusha Kapila and it invites members of a dating app and it takes the members to meet their dates.

Co-created with film director Debbie Rao along with writer – Sukanya Subramaniyan, Swipe Ride series is available on the YouTube channel of Tinder India.

