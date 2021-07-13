Advertisement

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to social media on Monday to celebrate her film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin completing 30 years of its release. The film had hit theatres on July 12, 1991.

Pooja turned nostalgic while talking about the film in an Instagram post and also said the subject was “risky”.

Sharing throwback photographs from the shoot of the film, Pooja Bhatt wrote: “#30yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin today. The images have faded with time. The feeling the film still evokes stands the test of time. Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for backing my father’s vision and bankrolling a film that most Industry experts considered very risky considering it was about a woman who runs away from home to marry a man and then runs away from the ‘mandap’ to marry another man, that too with her father’s blessings.”

Check out the post shared by Pooja Bhatt below:

“#DHKMN is more than a film. It is a feeling. It is nostalgia. It is innocence. It is love & longing, for a time we have all lived, dreamed in and lost. Which is why it belongs more to the people and audiences who proved yet again that they are far more forward and expansive than the film industry experts by accepting it with all their heart and ensuring it sustains 30 yrs later. The audience is wise. The audience is gracious. The audience is kind. So thank you, all of you. For tying your adolescence, youth, love and memories to this film. I bow to you, and I love you. Each of you!” she added expressing gratitude.

Directed by Pooja’s father Mahesh Bhatt, “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin” also featured Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher and Tiku Talsania in key roles.

