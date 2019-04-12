The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition filed by producers of biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ against the ban imposed by the Election Commission.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The court on Friday agreed to hear the matter after the producers submitted the plea raising issues related to fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression.

The filmmakers’ petition came after the apex court on Thursday in a judgement had come down heavily on the West Bengal government for imposing a shadow ban on a Bangla film “Bhobishyoter Bhoot” based on political satire and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the state government.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!