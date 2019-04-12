Rohit Shetty & Farah Khan’s ‘Mother Of All Entertainers’ Will Be A Remake Of This Classic?

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are famous in the industry for their masala entertainers. So when both of them announced their collaboration for a “Mother of all Entertainers” in Feb this year, nothing could’ve been bigger news for the fans.

When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine ..excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”!Lov u Rohit♥️. @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/rMeKKoMmDW — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 7, 2019

Now according to the fresh reports, the promised film by Farah and Rohit will be the remake of Satte Pe Satta (1982) which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead along with other stars like Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shakti Kapoor and Kanwaljeet.

Reportedly, the makers were trying to get the remake rights of Satte Pe Satta from quite some time and now they have zeroed it. It won’t be an exact remake of the original film and will have a contemporary touch to it. The star cast is yet to be finalized but the work will start soon.

A source has been quoted as saying by CineBlitz, “There has been some progress and the casting will begin soon. It may not be an exact remake and story may be changed around to make it more contemporary.”

Now that’s going to be really exciting. Isn’t it?

Farah Khan’s last film as a director “Happy New Year” released back in 2014 and was a Box Office Hit. The film had Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone along with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah. Rohit Shetty’s last film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan proved to be a Blockbuster as it released back in Dec 2018.