Pati Patni Aur Woh First Posters OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday Look Super Quirky In Their Character Avatars

Kartik Aaryan, who is making headlines ever since his debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has just unveiled the first poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The poster looks interesting and it will definitely pique your interest as to what these three are upto.

Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi, while Bhumi was last seen in Sonchiriya. Ananya will be seen after her debut movie Student Of The Year 2 and the three look absolutely refreshing in these first character posters from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The cast of the film shared their respective posters on social media. Kartik shared his poster on Instagram and wrote, “👫……💃🏻 हाये…क्या स्माइल है 😍 Miliye #ChintuTyagi se Kanpur ke sabse आदर्शवादी Pati😉🤫 #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻”. Kartik Aaryan can be seen riding a bike in a blue check shirt and pants. He looks quite chirpy as he winks in the poster and we are sure the fans will go gaga seeing it.

Bhumi shared the poster on social media and wrote, “Zara high maintenance hain hum… Emotionally!!! #VedikaTripathi #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻” Bhumi yet again dons a saree in the poster. She can be seen holding a Physics books indicating her intellectual character.

Ananya also shared the poster on social media and wrote, “Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!! #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻”. Ananya brings back the SOTY 2 vibe with her new poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh. She can be seen donning red glasses and her quirky character is something her fans would love to see her in.

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020 and was clashing with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a rendition of BR Chopra’s 1978 version of Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The film is all set to be released on December 6, 2019.

