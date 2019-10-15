Shah Rukh Khan Honoured At The Joy Forum 2019 For His Contribution To The World’s Film Industry

Shah Rukh Khan was in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Joy Forum 2019. The superstar has bee honoured at the forum for his contribution to the world’s film industry. A video from the event has gone viral.

The video that first came upon the official twitter handle of the Chairman of The General Authority Turki Alalshikh and went viral in no time. In the video, SRK can be seen looking at his dapper self in a black suit. Meanwhile, the video also features Hon Kong action superstar Jackie Chan.

In his acceptance speech, SRK thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the love and appreciation that they have showered on him. He said, “I was just talking about the hospitality, the warmth and the goodness that has been showered upon us with my colleagues, Jackie Chan, Jason Momoa, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. And for most of us this is our first trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so thank you, people, for giving us that love.”

Further talking about the expansion of cinema in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh added, “We all wait with bated breath as cinema has expanded here in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. You have so many new stories to tell, and we as the world look forward to being in any way in terms of technology, in terms of any stuff that you need for filming and general entertainment.” Meanwhile, Jackie Chan was also honoured at the forum.

SRK seems to be having a lot of fun at the forum as we saw him sharing his fanboy moment recently. The actor put up a picture with Jackie Chan and Van Damme calling them his heroes.

