At the midpoint of 2023, IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, unveiled the 10 Indian movies and web series that are most popular with IMDb users worldwide in 2023—so far. IMDb determines these lists by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. While Pathaan is leading the game, Farzi is standing with it at the top.

“It’s interesting to see theatrical and direct-to-streaming releases competing for popularity in the same list, pointing to an evolving distribution reality in the last few years,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb.

“We will continue to use our exclusive data to amplify and celebrate Indian stories and creators that resonate with our entertainment fans worldwide, while helping them discover and decide what to watch.”

Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Pathaan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan The Kerala Story Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Mission Majnu Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Bloody Daddy Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Varisu Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

Shah Rukh Khan, whose triumphant return to the screen with Pathaan made it the most popular Indian movie of the year so far, said, “It’s extremely heartening to learn that Pathaan is first on the list by IMDb. To see the amount of love that Pathaan has received is amazing, and whenever any work gets placed first, then the thing to do is to work twice as hard on the next one to thank everyone for this recognition. Most importantly, I would like to thank the team of Pathaan and the audiences across the globe for making this happen!”

Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 (So Far)

Farzi The Night Manager Rana Naidu Jubilee Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side Dahaad Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo Taaza Khabar Taj: Divided By Blood Rocket Boys

Shahid Kapoor, who made his web series debut with Farzi, said, “I’m immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support that has put Farzi in the No. 1 spot on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 list. This milestone is a testament to the remarkable dedication of our entire team who had worked tirelessly on the show. I would like to thank Raj and DK for envisioning this gripping story, and also Prime Video for helping us showcase Farzi worldwide. This achievement is truly humbling and has only further inspired me to continue working on captivating stories that resonate with my fans and audiences at large all across the globe.”

Additional information about the Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series of 2023 (So Far):

Movies releasing theatrically, as well as streaming, captured the attention of Indian audiences, with original digital releases such as Bloody Daddy (JioCinema) and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix) ranking in the same list as Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Varisu (No. 9) and Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (No. 10) are representing the Tamil film industry in the list.

Streaming audiences in India gravitated towards crime dramas in the first half of the year, with crime-based series securing eight out of 10 positions. The only exceptions are two period dramas, Taj: Divided By Blood and Rocket Boys.

Titles on the Most Popular Web Series list are available to fans across a variety of streaming services, including three shows each from Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, and one show each from JioCinema/VOOT, Zee5, Netflix, and SonyLIV.

Recent recipients of the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award have played pivotal roles in two of the Most Popular Web Series—Bhuvan Arora in Farzi and Angira Dhar in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Of all the movies and web series released in India between January 1 to July 3, 2023, and have an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher with at least 5,000 votes, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This definitive data is derived from IMDb exclusive rankings, updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb customers can add these titles to their IMDb

