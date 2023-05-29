Actress Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra has shared more pictures from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The event seemed to be an emotional ceremony as her brother Shivang Chopra shared a few family pictures. One picture shows Parineeti and Shivang wiping tears of their emotional father. Another image shows their mother Reena dancing together along with other family members.

Parineeti Chopra brother Shivang Chopra captioned: “The parents. The family.”

Parineeti Chopra replied on the comment section: “Only problem in these photos is you.”

To which, he replied saying: “I understand.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi. The ceremony had several politicians in attendance including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and P. Chidambaram.

Parineeti ‘s cousin Priyanka Chopra, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika were also present at the ceremony.

