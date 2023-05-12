Ahead of her engagement with AAP minister Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra’s apartment has been lit up with fairy lights.

A video shared by paparazzi shows Parineeti’s apartment in Bandra’s high rise building lit up ahead of her engagement, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a source had confirmed to IANS that the engagement is happening and preparations are on.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra is currently in the National Capital as her engagement ceremony is just a day away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The couple were recently spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. A video was shared on Instagram, in which Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Must Read: “Hrithik Roshan Has Become A Big Star Like Vivek Oberoi,” Says KRK While Taking A Dig At Vikram Vedha’s OTT Release: “No OTT Company Was Ready To Buy Digital Rights”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News