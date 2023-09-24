The wedding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha inches closer, is keeping the nation on tenterhooks, new videos and pictures have emerged from the wedding venue of the soon-to-wed couple.

On Saturday videos of The Leela Palace from the evening started doing rounds on the Internet. The videos show the palatial hotel looking aesthetically pleasing with perfect texture and combination of light amidst the Lake Pichola in Udaipur.

In the video, ferries can also be seen plying towards the hotel where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding will take place, to help the wedding invitees commute in the city.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann and the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal landed in Udaipur to grace the wedding festivities after Member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora and MP Sanjay Singh arrived in the city for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding.

The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 p.m. and the theme is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’. The wedding will take place on Sunday, September 24 with the pheras expected to take place at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m.

