Pankaj Tripathi’s Cameo In Angrezi Medium Is His ‘Guru Dakshina’ To Irrfan Khan

In the date and time where Pankaj Tripathi is an inspiration for millions dreaming of becoming an actor, the man himself looks up to actor Irrfan Khan as his mentor and inspiration. While the Sacred Games actor Pankaj Tripathi has been very vocal about his admiration for Irrfan, giving yet another proof of the same, Tripathi has confessed to doing a cameo in Angrezi Medium as a tribute to Khan.

Opening up about how he jumped on an opportunity to do a cameo in a film with Irrfan Khan, Tripathi has said, “I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan’s performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior and Pan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in the Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my ‘guru dakshina’ to him.”

Speaking to Mid-Day in the same interview, Pankaj further said, “I don’t think there is anybody who wouldn’t look up to him. I always wanted to share the frame with him and being a hard-core follower of Irrfan, I have learned so much from just watching him perform.”

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Angrezi Medium which marks Irrfan’s return to the silver screen after being treated for his life-threatening illness. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi has an exceptionally varied and interesting line up in the making. The actor has ’83, the much loved Netflix series Mirzapur 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mimi in the making.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!