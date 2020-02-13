Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal starrer Angrezi Medium is a special film for many reasons. The makers of the film made quite a special announcement yesterday with Irrfan’s voiceover about the trailer of the film and also shared a cute poster from the film.

The poster featured the lead stars of the film – Irrfan and Radhika. The two actors will essay the role of a father-daughter duo in Angrezi Medium. Irrfan is seen wearing the uniform of a royal guard while Radhika is seen hugging him. Check out the poster right here:

About the film, Irrfan said in the video, “Umeed hai aapko yeh film aapko sikhayegi, hasayegi, rulayegi, fir hasayegi shayad. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other (I hope this film enlightens you, makes you laugh, cry and laugh again).”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Angrezi Medium has been directed by Homi Adajania and boasts of a stellar ensemble cast compromising Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. It is slated to hit theatres on 20th March 2020. It is a sequel of the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

Angrezi Medium‘s poster featuring Irrfan and Radhika has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. All you have to do is let us know how much you liked the poster.

So go ahead and cast your vote on the poll below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!