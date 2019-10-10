Panchak: Madhuri Dixit Nene Announces Her Next Film As A Producer

Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to produce her next Marathi project Panchak. The project which was announced recently saw its muhurat today and Madhuri herself shared the pictures from the sets from the first day.

Apart from Madhuri the film is also being produced by her husband Shriram Nene. She captioned the pictures on Instagram as, “Elated to announce our film banner, @rnmmovingpictures, next project, #Panchak 🎬 It’s a fantastic and hilarious take on belief & superstitions for the whole family. Sending my best wishes to our team as they start shooting today! निर्माती म्हणून अजून एक रोमांचक चित्रपट “पंचक” तुमच्यासाठी घेऊन येत आहोत, पांचकच्या संपूर्ण टीमला माझ्या कडून खूप खूप शुभेच्छा| .”

In the pictures, Madhuri can be seen posing with her co-producer husband with the clapperboard in hand and the team. The film will be starring Adinath Kothare in the lead and will be directed by Jayant Jathar.

The film deals with superstitions and beliefs that have not scientific backings. How they are still followed and are passed from generation to generation.

This is Madhuri’s second project as a producer after 15 August which released on streaming giant Netflix.

