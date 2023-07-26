Adnan Siddiqui is a massive name in the Pakistani entertainment industry and has been a part of showbiz for decades. He also appeared in Sridevi’s film ‘Mom’ in 2017 in a pivotal role and also starred Sajal Ali and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles. In a recent interview, Adnan opened up about what India can learn from the Pakistani and gave an insightful answer supporting his statement on to the series of new events. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Adnan is making headlines after news of his 2019 Pakistani romantic drama series Mere Paas Tum Ho is set to air on Zindagi DTH in India. The actor is quite famous on social media and has over a million on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Adnan Siddiqui was asked if there’s anything that India can learn from Pakistan and its depiction in films and said, “Just to be more friendly, that’s about it. About acceptance… But then again, I am sure what is being made there, people are enjoying that. After all, in the end, it is a business. So, if its working for those production houses, then why not, I don’t blame them. It is upto the audience, what they accept or don’t.”

Adnan Siddiqui also spoke about Pakistani actors being unable to come and work in India and said, “That is because of some people. A majority of people still love us, we love them. But then there is also a political issue there. When it comes to that point, I want to be quiet and not want to say anything. But I keep seeing Indian series, which have done remarkably well in Pakistan as well.”

What are your thoughts on Adnan Siddiqui opening up about what Indian films can learn from Pakistani cinema? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Mahira Khan Grooving To Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya Goes Viral, Netizen Reacts, “… Auratein Aise Hi Rahengi To Kaum Tabaah Hi Rahegi” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News