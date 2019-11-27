OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan Rejected Saif Ali Khan’s Wedding Proposal Twice Before Saying Yes

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couple in Bollywood. While the two fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008 and got married in 2012. While the two are a much-followed couple, did you know Kareena rejected Saif’s proposal for marriage twice and you cannot miss this piece of goss, read on to know.

Kareena has time and again spoken about how Saif proposed her in Greece. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla she went ahead and revealed that she has refused it twice before she finally said yes. She also called it the most beautiful decision of her life.

Kareena Said, “He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like an ‘I want to know you better’”

“I think I made the best decision of my life,” She added.

The pair was seen together in Agent Vinod the last time and Kareena is keen on romancing her real life husband on screen. A source told Times Of India, “Kareena is going through a lot of scripts and offers. But she is keen for that one specific story where she can romance Saif Ali Khan on the big screen. After ‘Agent Vinod’ (2012) the couple hasn’t worked together and Kareena is eager to explore their real-life chemistry on the silver screen once again.”

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena who are married for the past seven years are parents to little Taimur Ali Khan. The toddler was born in 2016 and has been paparazzi favourite since then.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!