Major Actor Adivi Sesh Dedicates A Heart-Warming Message To Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Who Lost His Life During 26/11 Attacks

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the horrific terrorist 26/11 attacks that shocked everyone around the world.

Actor Adivi Sesh who will be seen playing the role of the deceased NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming Sony Pictures film ‘Major’, took to social media and shared an open letter talking about the national hero.

In the message he explains that he is trying his very best to replicate the mannerisms of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, his smile and his walk on-screen. The letter reveals his admiration for the National Security Guard commando, who ended up sacrificing his life while trying to rescue several hostages during 2008’s 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai.

Sony Pictures International Productions has partnered with G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. ‘Major’ is a bilingual film in Telugu and Hindi all set to release in 2020.

