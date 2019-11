Saina Nehwal Biopic: Parineeti Chopra Is Back To Badminton Court After Injury

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is playing the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled “Saina”, has made a comeback on the badminton court after suffering a neck injury.

“Yes, this is accurate information. I’m a 100 per cent fit now and I can’t wait to step into the badminton court and play the game again! I thank my entire ‘Saina’ team for their invaluable support and my medical team for making me heal so quickly and getting me back on court,” Parineeti said.

She will make a comeback on the badminton court on Wednesday as she shoots a portion that will need her to play the sport for eight long hours.

Parineeti added: “I’m feeling very positive to pull off the intense shooting schedule that lies ahead of me because it will involve me playing badminton for 8-10 hours at a stretch. So, I’m glad I’m back to full fitness.”

A source close to the development said: “Pari is feeling 100 per cent fit and she was wanting to get back to playing. She is thrilled that she is healed quickly and can play the game for camera.

“Parineeti had a major spasm in her neck and spine area and the doctor had advised her not to play badminton for a week — 10 days. The entire team of Saina team has been extremely supportive through her healing process and Pari is ready to give it her all again.”

“Saina” is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

