The Kapil Sharma Show: Did Krushna Abhishek Silently Took A Dig At Mamu Govinda On The Show? Watch

Yesterday, Sony Tv released a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured the cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday made some crazy confessions on the show and the audiences just couldn’t stop laughing.

In the new promo released by Sony Tv Krushna is seen having fun with the Pati Patni Aur Woh actors. Krushna enters the show in his signature way and in the background, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is being played. He comes and handover Bhumi, coconut oil and Ananya mustard oil and ask them to mix it. Kapil immediately asks, why does he wants them to mix these oils? Krushna replies, “Mere mama ka gaana remix kar sakte hain, lekin mera tel mix nahi kar sakte?”

Everyone bursts into laughter after this. Krushna, later calls Kartik as Tantrik and specifies that he is his favourite actor among all the new actors. Check out the promo here:

Sapna aa rahi hai apna latest #PatiPatniAurWoh massage bataane, aur hamare special guests @bhumipednekar @TheAaryanKartik aur @ananyapandayy ko khoob hasaane iss weekend #TheKapilSharmaShow mein raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/V3C1RDlSxf — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 26, 2019

Isn’t this going to be one hell of a ride on The Kapil Sharma Show for the cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh!

Directed by Mudassir Aziz, the film releases on December 6, 2019. Pati Patni Aur Woh has a few peppy numbers to dance too!

