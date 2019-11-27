Arya 2: Allu Arjun Pens A Heartfelt Note On The Film’s 10 Year Anniversary

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun early today on completion of 10 years of his 2009 release Arya 2, took on Instagram to thank the film’s director and good friend Sukumar, music composer Devi Sri Prasad and his co-stars.

The star actor who is quite active on Instagram, took to his Insta handle to share his poster from Arya 2 along with a thank you note.

The actor wrote: “ UPPENANTHA EE PREMAKI – GUPPEDDANTHA GUNDE EEMITO “ Soo true … My heart will never be enough … Thank you soo much for all that love . I thank each and everyone in my journey of Arya2 “ . Thank you @thisisdsp @kajalaggarwalofficial @pnavdeep @shraddhadas43 n many many more. No matter how much I thank Sukku for ARYA and ARYA2 it’s never enough . Thank you for all the love . “ I LOVE YOUUU … NA OOPIRI AAGIPOONENA … I LOVE YOU … NA PRANAM POYENA… “ gratitude forever ❤️

The film, when released, was a runaway hit, as it was well-received and appreciated by the audience. Following which the Allu Arjun starrer was dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam languages.

The action comedy film has gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal in lead along with Navdeep, Brahmanandam, Shraddha Das, Mukesh Rishi, Sayaji Shinde along with others in major roles.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the actor is busy wrapping up the final portions of his upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film has actress Pooja Hegde in lead opposite Allu Arjun.

The film is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and the music is been composed of S.Thaman.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will release on 12th January 2020.

Post Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun will kickstart his next which will be helmed by Sukumar.

