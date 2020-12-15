Late actor Om Puri’s last film, Omprakash Zindabad, is set to release on December 18 in theatres, and his wife Nandita is glad.

The title of the film was changed from “Rambhajjan Zindabad” to “Omprakash Zindabad” as a tribute to the late actor, Om Puri.

“It feels good to see his last film release in theatres. This film was shot in Lucknow five years ago and I am glad that it’s getting a theatrical release now and I wish the makers the best,” said Nandita.

“I’m so glad that the makers are dedicating it to Omji. I remember him filming in Lucknow and despite having typhoid, finishing the shoot on time,” Nandita added.

The film is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. Besides, Om Puri, the film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain.

Meanwhile, late actor Om Puri was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the third India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB 2020).

The Best Feature Film Award went to the Malayalam film “Kaanthi”, which narrates the story of a blind tribal girl and her mother’s attempts to get treatment for the girl. The film showcased the love between the mother and daughter as well as bureaucratic woes.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was accorded to the late Om Puri, and received by his wife Nandita Puri. Another highlight of the festival was a conversation with chef Vikas Khanna, recipient of the “Pride of India Award”.

