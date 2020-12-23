Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently stole our hearts with her performance in the Rajkummar Rao starter Chhalaang, is taking the Internet by storm with her latest photos. Sizzling in a black and white ensemble, Nushrratt looks every bit a diva.

Her recent Instagram post features a series of pictures that are sure to raise the bars and set the temperatures soaring.

Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a mirror embellished white peplum top with Sharara pants. With the smokey eye look and simple yet elegant makeup, Nushrratt dons upon an oxidized silver choker which highly compliments the look. The complete look is clean and pristine. In the caption, she writes, “Serving looks! 🖤🤍” Check out the post here:

With her recent performance in ‘Chhalaang’, Nushrratt Bharuccha has left the audiences in awe with her mass appeal. The way she got into the skin of a school teacher from Haryana was absolutely note-worthy. Be it in her movies or fashion looks, Nushrratt surely keeps her voguish game on point.

After receiving rave reviews for Chhalaang, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Hurdang’ opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. SHe also has ‘Chhorii’ and ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ in the pipeline.

