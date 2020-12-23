Bollywood is a place that can be aptly defined as a maze. You come in, either get successful and enjoy it, or keep grinding until you find the door. But there are also people who disappear in thin air and people only realise that years after they have found their comfort in oblivion. Many Bollywood actors have faced this abrupt end and they definitely deserved better. Today on Koimoi we list actors who met an unplanned end in movies.

Advertisement

The list does not mean they weren’t successful. Join us as we take a trip down the years when these talents graced our screens and made it ‘happening’ in many ways.

KUMAR GAURAV

Advertisement

Mention Gaurav and it instantly reminds you of two iconic songs. First ‘Dekho Mene Dekha Hai’ and of course ‘Tu Kal Chala Jaega’. Kumar Gaurav made his debut with Love Story. The movie gave Bollywood a charming man who looked different than all his contemporaries, a fresh face. Kumar also featured in Naam alongside Sanjay Dutt but later face a few flops. Resorting into television, he disappeared later. The actor is now into a travel and construction business.

UDAY CHOPRA

Uday Chopra‘s comic timing is something that did get recognition initially. His performance in Mohabbatein and the Dhoom franchise still has takers. But unfortunately, the actor could not garner an audience for his other roles. It would be wrong to say that he did get more chances than anyone else to revive his career but still couldn’t.

FARDEEN KHAN

Fardeen Khan has most recently been in the headlines. The actor made his debut with a lot riding on his back, initially he delivered that too. But a streak of flops led to his downfall. Later he moved to London and almost disappeared, just to be found again completely changed. His most recent transformation has left everyone in awe and buzz is that he might make a comeback soon.

MAHIMA CHAUDHRY

Mahima Chaudhry made an award-winning Bollywood debut with Pardes and took home a Filmfare trophy. The actor later went on to work in films like Dhadkan, Daag, Lajja and others but was nowhere in sight after that. Years later the actor did comeback in the limelight but not in front of the camera.

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: From Aamir Khan-Ali Zafar To Rani Mukerji-Simi Garewal, Bollywood Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Related

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube