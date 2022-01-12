Nushrratt Bharuccha has been locked for the sequel of Vishal Furia’s ‘Chhorii’. The actress will be returning to play the lead role as ‘Sakshi’ in the sequel.

Advertisement

The first film was based on the struggles of a pregnant couple moving into a new house with a paranormal presence.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, the film’s director Vishal said, “Nushrratt Bharuchha is one of the most underrated actors of our industry. Films like ‘Chhorii‘ and ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ are testimonies to her talent. The sheer versatility which she possesses is extremely rare, which is one of the many reasons why I had decided to approach her for the supernatural thriller last year.”

Revealing how he was confident about casting the actress for the part from the very start, he said, “I had full faith in her that she would be able to do justice to this role and that is exactly what happened. When I had the idea of continuing the story, I couldn’t imagine doing it with any other actor.”

“For me, Nushrratt had imprinted the character of ‘Sakshi’ and only she could have taken her journey ahead on the big screen. I am super excited to work with the team again to present an even more exciting and thrilling chapter of Sakshi’s life in front of the world”, he concluded.

Previously, Nushrratt Bharuccha was in the news when she wrapped up the shoot of Janhit Mein Jaari. The final leg of the film’s schedule took place in Chanderi, MP. The actress took her Instagram and posted about the wrap celebrations in her story.

The film, which is a social comedy, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.

Apart from Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film’s director Jai Basantu Singh and the crew also shared some fun wrap-up stills and video on their social media handles to celebrate the wrap up of the film, which went of floors in mid-September but had to take an unforeseen break due to Covid.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar To Charge The Amount Equivalent To A Blockbuster Movie’s Lifetime Collection For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube