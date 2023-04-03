Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for her next thriller drama film ‘Akelli’, has dropped a picture from the sets showing the injury she had while shooting.

With a wound on her forehead and blood stains, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself on her social media that shows that she is dealing with tough times as she is shooting for her upcoming film Akelli.

For the caption, Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote: “Akelli.”

This much-awaited movie starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is directed by Prannoy Meshram who is also a debutant in this field. Previously, he has worked as an Assistant director in movies like ‘Queen’ and ‘Commando 3’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Apart from ‘Akelli’, Nushrratt Bharuccha also has ‘Chhorii 2‘ in the pipeline.

