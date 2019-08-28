Not Sara Ali Khan Or Ibrahim Ali Khan, But Here’s Who Is Mommy Amrita Singh’s Favourite Child

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, reveals that her mother Amrita Singh does not find her and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan the favourite child but there’s someone else.

Sara took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of Amrita’s favourite child.

In the picture, we can see their pet dog, Fuffy Singh posing like a boss surrounded by multiple pillows. The pillows have Amrita, Sara and Ibrahim’s names written on it. She has also mentioned in the caption that mommy Amrita loves her dog more than her children. Sara captioned the picture as, “Live Laugh Bark. Meet mommy’s favourite child 🐕 > 👫 #woof #fuffysingh #dogbrother.”

Isn’t he the cutest? We all agree with Sara here, hai na?

On the work front, Sara will be soon seen opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. A lot of speculations have been made about Sara and Kartik’s relationship, though none of them have confirmed anything yet. Both of them are often spotted together at the airport or chilling out. Recently, Kartik had flown to Bangkok just to give a surprise to Sara on her birthday.

She also has Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan which is being directed by David Dhawan.

