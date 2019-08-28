VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Spends Some Quality Time With Mother In London! Isn’t He The Perfect Son?

Superstar Akshay Kumar who was last seen on big screens in ‘Mission Mangal‘, is one busy actor, following his work on multiple film projects and a hectic shooting schedule, these days he hardly gets any time to spend with his family. However, the actor managed to take a small break from shooting to spend some quality time with his mom, Aruna Bhatia.

The Mission Mangal actor yesterday took on Twitter to share a video along with his mom. The actor can be seen walking on the streets of London donned in a pink T-shirt, maroon cap, black Capri pant teamed up with white sneakers, while his mom can be seen in a wheelchair.

Along with the video the actor also had a very message for his fans and followers, which read,

“Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old…so spend time with them while you can “

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 27, 2019

From film front, Akshay will soon be seen on big screens in Housefull 4 along with Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kharbanda, Boman Irani among others.

The Akshay starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Farhad Samji.

The comedy caper is slated for release on Diwali weekend.

