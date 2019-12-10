Not Paris, But Alia Bhatt Wants To Get Married To Ranbir Kapoor In Kashmir? Here’s Why

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become a hot topic of discussion amongst the fans and media. People are really rooting for the couple and want to see them married as well. Rumours about their wedding have been making rounds ever since November but neither of two has spoken about it.

Earlier it was reported that Ranbir even met Alia Bhatt’s parents – Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdaan and officially asked for Alia’s hand in marriage. It was said that the lovebirds will get hitched in Paris in an intimate wedding. Now, new developments suggest that Alia and Ranbir will get hitched in India’s own heaven – Kashmir.

Well, Alia, who shot for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is Kashmir, fell in love with the city and wants to get married there. A report suggested that the couple has already taken a month off in 2020 and will fly to Kashmir for their wedding festivities. Alia wishes to exchange wedding wows with Ranbir Kapoor in a unique destination wedding of sorts in Kashmir.

Interestingly, Alia’s mother – Soni Razdaan – too is a Kashmiri. She has been very close to place and even worked on a film based on Kashmir titled No Fathers In Kashmir.

Earlier, reports suggested, “By that time both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen they need to complete their underproduction films.”

On the work front, Ranbir is going to be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera. On the other hand, Alia has various films on the floor including Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two will also be seen in Brahmastra together alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkenki.

