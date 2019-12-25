Superstar Aamir Khan has been working non-stop shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha alongside since late September. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead, and the actor has been traveling around the country to shoot and has barely had any time to see his family.

The actor, along with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and his Ammiji, has travelled to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas. A source close to Aamir Khan shares, “Aamir sir has been on a hectic shooting schedule non-stop for Laal Singh Chaddha and hasn’t been able to spend any time with his family.”

The source further adds, “When he finally got a break from shooting, he decided to make the best of it and took off to Panchgani along with family to celebrate Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was recently in Amritsar for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Wearing a white scarf and donning the look of a Sikh, Khan also listened to ‘shabad kirtan’.

The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib is popularly known as the Golden Temple.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump‘. The actor will be shooting for the movie in over a hundred real locations across the country and will see Aamir undergo a tremendous transformation.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released in India on December 25, 2020.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Pankaj Tripathi.

