Not Mahabharat Or Osho Biopic, Aamir Khan Is Set To Surprise With Forrest Gump’s Remake!

It is known that Aamir Khan was the first choice to play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in Saare Jahan Se Achcha, but later opted out. After being aloof, the star finally has some exciting news for his ardent fans. The latest report suggests that Aamir to star in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.

There were rumours stating that the actor has bought the rights for an official remake of Forrest Gump from Paramount Pictures. Now, the report in Filmfare states that the Aamir is on-board for the project and may make an official announcement soon.

Forrest Gump is 1994 classic and featured Tom Hanks in a lead. The movie was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Well, we are waiting for the star to make it official very soon and bounce back after a debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan, who keeps altering his looks according to what his films demand, said that he is now on a strict diet to get in shape for a project.

Aamir interacted with the media at a Sunday brunch in January at Mia Cucina here.

Asked about how his usual Sunday brunch, he said: “Earlier, I used to do so many things but now I am on very strict diet for my new film. So, I have started getting back into shape.”

Refusing to disclose the name of the film for which he has started training, Aamir said: “I cannot tell you which one it is but it’s for my new film.”

He was out for a brunch with his daughter Ira Khan.

