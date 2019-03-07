After Pink, fans can’t wait to see Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu reuniting on the theatre screens with Badla. The cherry on the top is the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the crime thriller. Addressing the elephant in the room, we asked Taapsee in an exclusive interview if SRK really is in the movie.

Check out the video below to know what she has to share about it:

When asked about her rumoured relation with Badminton player, Mathias Boe, who is also a part of her own badminton club, Pune 7 Aces, she didn’t shy away to accept it all as she said, “it’s all on the internet already”.

The Pink actress also spoke about her upcoming movie with Bhumi Pednekar – Saand Ki Aankh, about the time when she asked Amitabh Bachchan to why he never sent his famous flowers and letters to her (which he usually sends to actors as an appreciation for their work in their movie) and much more.

