Not Just Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2 & Two More Major Bollywood Films To Directly Release On OTT? Deets Inside

Speculations have been rife for a long time now that Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer much-awaited Laxmmi Bomb will release directly on OTT platforms. While the ongoing pandemic has been really pushing the producers to make the decision of going to OTT, there has been resistance because it will be cruel towards exhibitors. Indian exhibitors amid the pandemic have faced a lot of financial heat and they have been desperately waiting for the lockdown to lift completely and big films to release in their cinemas. Also, when a film releases in theaters it gets maximum revenue and no producer wants to miss on that part.

So after all the brainstorming, a tough decision has been finally made. According to an inside report, it has now been decided by the producers of Laxmmi Bomb that they will bypass the theatrical release and will directly come on OTT. Reportedly, the decision was very hard for the producers but they had to take it because there is no clarity about the re-opening schedule of theaters as of now. On top of that nobody knows if the audience will immediately come to watch the films in cinemas or not.

With this decision, the producers including Akshay Kumar will lose a huge section of revenue but at least they’ll be able to save the losses in terms of interest they have to pay to the investors. Fox Star Studios is one of the producers of Laxmmi Bomb so it’s certain that the film will come on its own platform i.e. Disney Plus Hotstar.

But that’s not it! If you think Laxmmi Bomb is the only film coming on OTT after Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi Biopic and Gunjan Saxena biopic then continue to read on.

Reportedly, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur & Pooja Bhatt is another major biggie that will hit the OTT world directly. The sequel to 1991 cult-classic film was being awaited with high expectations and now it will also bypass the theatrical release.

There are two more films which are expected to go the OTT way and they are Dil Bechara & Lootcase. While Dil Bechara which is the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi & Saif Ali Khan, Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, and others.

Official announcements regarding the same are expected to follow soon.

