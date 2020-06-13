Will Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Revamp The Box Office Just Like Aamir Khan’s Dangal Did After Demonetization?

Bollywood has faced several crises at the box office. Be it producer-exhibitor’s strike or demonetization, the Indian box office has survived it all. Back in 2016, post demonetization, the industry was in a tense situation but thanks to Aamir Khan’s Dangal – the audience returned to cinema halls. But today, the condition is even worse and a huge responsibility lies on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Going back to the ‘post-demonetization’ period, we know how everything was at a standstill. Forget catching the films in theatres, people were tensed by thinking about their livelihood and other financial stuff. The decision of banning the currency notes of 500 rupees and 1000 rupees, is still debatable, but one thing is for sure, the country went through economic instability.

Then in December 2016, released Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Due to the Aamir factor, the buzz was obviously high but trade experts were expecting the film to suffer due to given economic conditions. Upon its release, Dangal fetched highly positive reviews and word-of-mouth too was extraordinary. To everyone’s surprise, the film ended up collecting 387.39 crores at the domestic box office. Interestingly, the collections are still unbeaten by any Bollywood film.

Now speaking about the current coronavirus pandemic, the situation is worse and serious. Even if theatres are reopened, people will think twice before entering a cinema hall. As WHO and other health experts are stating that the virus is here to stay, people are already in a panic mode. Everyone is back to the age of ‘untouchability’ but for a good reason.

Although the state governments are giving a green signal for the shoot, both the makers and theatre owners are concerned about theatrical business. And in such a situation, all eyes are set on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which will be amongst the first releases from Bollywood post the upliftment of lockdown.

Given the credentials like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and even Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh involved – high hopes are pinned on Sooryavanshi. So, we expect that the film will revamp the Indian box office and bring back the audience in theatres.

