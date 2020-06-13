Kunal Kamra MOCKS CarryMinati Yet Again & This Time With A Birthday Wish!

The feud between TikTokers and YouTubers is almost done now. But a new war has been initiated by Kunal Kamra on Indian star roaster, CarryMinati. Even though Carry isn’t indulging himself in a fight, Kamra is refusing to slow down.

As we all know, how Kunal Kamra faced flak of netizens after he posted a video ‘Aaja Carry Beta Tujhe Roast Sikhaye’. Without saying much, CarryMinati took potshots at Kamra in his song ‘Yalgaar’. A few days later, Kamra took a dig at the roaster by accusing him of plagiarism. And yet again, yesterday, the stand-up comedian mocked Carry in a sarcastic way.

It was Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati’s 21st birthday yesterday and Kunal Kamra took to Twitter and wished him. In his wish, Kamra stated that he hopes, Carry truly ‘grows’. He wrote, “Happy birthday @CarryMinati…hope you truly age.”

Happy birthday @CarryMinati hope you truly age 🏳 🏳 🏳 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Kunal Kamra posted a video song titled ‘Babu Haabi’ and accused CarryMinati of plagiarism. He even tagged YouTube and questioned them about their stand on the copyright issue. He further mocked CarryMinati by tweaking one of the lines of Yalgaar.

He wrote, “Dear Carry fans this is plagiarism someone stole the tune from victim carry’s mind & composed Yalgaar 2 years ago…



@YouTubeIndia what’s your stand on copyright? “Meri kahani mujhe batani hai par orignal tune nahi banani hai”g”.

CarryMinati is yet to respond to the claims of Kamra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!