WHAT! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Has Special Plans For 3000th Episode With ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani?

Every speculation about Disha Vakani’s comeback as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is done and dusted. Now, fans literally ignore the news about Disha’s comeback by terming it as a mere rumour.

Recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, Raj Anadkat revealed that the makers have special plans for 3000th episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And the very auspicious occasion might turn special for even Disha Vakani’s fans.

Yes, you guessed that right! As per the latest reports flowing in, the sitcom will see grand celebrations. Also, they are planning to bring Disha Vakani for a special episode. While it’s unknown about her full-fledged return, the reports strongly state that she will join for the special occasion.

As hardcore Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, we are eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani’s return!

Meanwhile, speaking about the 3000th episode celebration, Raj Anadkat recently revealed how they have been promised by Asit Kumarr Modi that a ‘Dhamakedar’ surprise awaits.

In a chat with Bollywood life, Raj Anadkat said, “Yes, there will be some grand celebrations. When we had completed 2900 episodes, we did have some good celebrations. When we had our press conference, even Asit Modi sir had said kuch grand hone wala hai, dhamakedar hone wala hai.”

Raj added, “So, yes fans can expect that. And I am hoping that we will give our best after the lockdown and give the audience the same entertainment package we used to give earlier.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!