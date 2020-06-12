Ramanand Sagar’s Mythological Show Ramayan which witnessed a rerun from March amid Coronavirus lockdown broke several viewership records globally. It grabbed eyeballs for recording one of the highest television impressions in the world ( i.e 77 million viewers on 16th April 2020).

The latest news related to Ramayan is, the mythological show will soon be aired in Telugu. Yes, you read it right! It was only yesterday evening when the leading Telugu Television channel, Star Maa, took to its Twitter handle to share promo of the show.

Along with the Ramayan promo, the channel also mentioned the date from when the show will be aired. As their caption read, “The classic tale of #Ramayanam by Ramanand Sagar…Starting this June 15th, Mon-Fri at 5:30 PM on @StarMaa”

Adapted and based on the ancient Hindu epic Ramayan, the series follows the journey of Ram who goes to an exile of 14 years along with Sita and Lakshman.

Ramayan in lead has Arun Govil as Shri Rama, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show is been helmed by Ramanand Sagar.

