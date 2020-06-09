Not Sooryavanshi Or Laxmmi Bomb, Salman Khan’s Radhe Will Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj On Diwali?

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar’s Lakshmi Bomb were all set to lock horns on this Eid but this clash of titans got averted due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, it looks like the 2 superstars will still be clashing on a festival, instead of Eid they could be colliding on Diwali 2020.

Reportedly, Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be completing its remaining portions in Mumbai itself and the film is looking forward to Diwali 2020 release. On the other hand, Yash Raj Films is also looking forward to a Diwali release for Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj.

A source told Pinkvilla: “The sets of Prithviraj erected outdoors had been dismantled but Aditya Chopra has already got his team to build sets indoors at YRF. They have chalked out a perfect plan to film the remaining portions of their period drama inside the studios itself with limited staff and technicians. Adi is very sure and in touch with all exhibitors. Prithviraj will definitely be releasing in the festive week of Diwali, once multiplexes also open shop.”

Back in March, it was anticipated that due to Akshay’s Sooryavanshi missing its release date, it will be clashing with Salman’s Radhe. But now it looks like Radhe’s opponent would be Prithviraj instead of Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and it also stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The film was supposed to release on March 24, 2020, but now the release date of the film is uncertain.

Meanwhile, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai features Disha Patani as Salman Khan’s leading lady and it is directed by Prabhudeva.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!