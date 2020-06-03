Post completing his institutional quarantine past week, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy these days practising home quarantine. The Aadujeevitham actor this morning took to his Instagram handle to share the great news with his fans and followers.

Prithviraj Sukumaran who has a whopping 2.4 Million strong followers shared the medical result of his COVID-19 test. The actor confirmed that he has been tested negative, along with a caption that read, “Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all”

It was only last month when Prithviraj Sukumaran along with director Blessy and their Aadujevitham team landed in India after being stranded for over two months in Jordan from March due to the global pandemic. The Malayalam actor and team of Aadujeevitham were in Jordan for the shoot of some crucial portions.

Talking about film Aadujeevitham, the Malayalam survival drama led by Prithviraj Sukumaran is based on the novel with the same name written by writer Benyamin. The film also stars South sensation Amala Paul, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali along with others. Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Sachy’s action-thriller, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The film also had versatile actor Biju Menon in lead.

