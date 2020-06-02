David Warner Showcases A ‘Trick’ On TikTok To Dhanush’s ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’

Australian Cricketer David Warner who is known to be one of the most feared batsmen following his hard-hitting knocks and long innings has made the best use of TikTok amid lockdown. With nothing much to do and nowhere to go, except for staying home/self-quarantine, David is making full use of his free time entertaining his fans with his moves to popular tracks from the south.

After grooving to Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu’s hit tracks, now it was time for David Warner to move a leg to Kollywood star Dhanush’s track. The swashbuckling cricketer shared a video where he can be in a dual avatar, but this time for a change he didn’t groove. Instead, he showcased trick where one gets to see the cricketer in dual avatar with Dhanush’s popular and chartbuster hit ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ in background.

David warner along with the video had a caption that read, ” This is how I got ready for my first day back at training😂 wish it was this easy!!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video clip has garnered over 4 Million views. David Warner who is quite active on TikTok has over a whopping 3.2 Million followers with 39.9 Million likes.

Talking about Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di, the popular Tamil track sung by the actor which released back in 2011 happens to be one of the most viewed and liked Indian music video on Youtube.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!