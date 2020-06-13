Actor Rajniesh Duggall has been cast as Bajirao in a musical play version of Bajirao Mastani. He trained under Pandit Birju Maharaj for the role.

Speaking about the experience Duggall said, “I am extremely glad to have been trained under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharajji for the musical. This is something I have never done before. I have also learnt the dance form ‘chhao’ for the musical, which was an experience in itself.”

Rajniesh Duggall further adds that while their plan initially was to take the Bajirao Mastani inspired musical play to different cities and countries, they might take the online route now. “Talks are still on,” he added.

The play is based on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 film Bajirao Mastani, which narrates the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone portrayed the protagonists, while Priyanka Chopra played Bajirao’s wife Kashibai.

Birju Maharaj is the creative director for the play with Maitreyee Pahari directing it.

Popularly known for his stint on the fifth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rajniesh Duggall has even appeared in films like Ek Paheli Leela and Direct Ishq.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!