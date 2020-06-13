Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushamann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo finally released yesterday. Being the first Bollywood biggie to directly arrive on OTT, there was a huge curiosity around the film. Expectedly, the film is enjoying an amazing response from viewers.

Backed by a credible director like Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is satisfying the hunger of good cinema among people. Amid the lockdown, the viewers are enjoying the film and so far, the feedback is highly positive. But wait, there’s one culprit who is creating a nuisance in the way of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer’s digital success.

Sadly, Gulabo Sitabo has become the latest victim of online piracy and the culprit is none other than Tamilrockers. Within the first 24 hours of the release, the film was leaked by the notorious site. As the film directly arrived on OTT, the high-quality print has been leaked.

It’s high time to take strict action against online piracy!

Meanwhile, recently Ayushmann Khurrana penned a note on how his “Gulabo Sitabo” co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, has inspired him.

In his note, Ayushmann recounts his first impression of seeing the superstar on the big screen. “Whenever a young person in our country wants to step into the field of acting, his goal is Amitabh Bachchan. There was a dialogue in my last film that ‘Bachchan can’t be made, you are just born Bachchan’.

“As a child when I saw ‘Hum’ in Neelam cinema of Chandigarh and saw the big Bachchan on the big screen, I felt such a surge of energy and that’s when I decided I would be an actor,” Ayushmann wrote in Hindi.

