Happy Birthday Chris Evans! When Captain America Revealed A MAJOR Spoiler Of Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans aka Captain America is one of the most favourites superheroes. The actor bid goodbye to MCU with Avengers: Endgame and fans were heartbroken. Along with him, it was Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) marking their exits too. But did you know our Steve Rogers literally left a spoiler way before the film released?

It was after the team was done shooting for Avengers: Endgame. Chris Evans took to his Twitter to write a long heartfelt message. He mentioned how the entire journey has been more than special. However, his tweet remained a major hint that it was his last film in the Marvel universe. In fact, fans were convinced that it was his last film. Even Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds commented on his post.

In his tweet, Chris Evans had written, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

To this, Ryan Reynolds commented, “I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference.”

Although that created a lot of stir amongst the Marvel fans, Chris Evans got into the damage control mode. The actor later clarified his tweet and mentioned that it was nothing but a general tweet as the filming wrapped up.

At the AEC Comic-Con, the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote, “I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

And as expected that marked the end to Captain America’s journey in Marvel. His role may have retired, but he’s much alive in our hearts.

Cheers and a very happy birthday to Chris Evans!

