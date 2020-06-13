Angelina Jolie Gave This WHOPPING $1.6 Million Gift To Brad Pitt & The Reason Will SHOCK You!

Angelina Jolie was head over heels in love with Brad Pitt. For the Maleficent beauty, those feelings escalated pretty quickly. Soon after the actor’s divorce with Jennifer Aniston, Angelina came forward and expressed her feelings. She even mentioned how she couldn’t wait to get back on sets every single day. And from there, began the journey of ‘Brangelina.’

The couple reportedly started dating post Brad Pitt’s divorce with Jennifer Aniston. They were together for years before they finally tied the knot in 2014. But did you know their expensive surprises for each other included a $1.6 million gift? Angelina Jolie shed out that hefty sum for her husband and the reason is leaving us mind-boggled.

Every Brad Pitt fan would be well aware that he is just beyond an actor. His interest lies in various other things apart from the acting field. Recently, he was rumoured to be bonding with Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat over art. Apart from that, the actor was once really interested in flying.

So there goes his ladylove! Angelina Jolie gifted Brad Pitt and helicopter worth whopping $1.6 million. Yes, it was ‘just because’ she wanted him to complete his flying lessons. Can you even believe that? It’s clearly the celeb life we could never imagine.

Meanwhile, this is not the only luxurious gift that Angelina gave him. In 2011, she went onto give Brad a six-figure diamond pendant. If you think the diamonds were the only thing that costed a bomb, you’re wrong. The pendant was engraved with a minuscule love note. The list of gifts doesn’t end here.

If a report by Marie Claire is to be believed, to celebrate Brangelina’s wedding, Angelina Jolie once shed $250,000 on an antique piece. She gifted Brad Ernest Hemingway’s ‘actual’ typewriter. The one that the author used to pen down his book ‘From Who the Bell Tolls.’

Which is your favourite gift of them all? Share with us in the comment section below.

