American TV Series ‘The Bachelor’ Gets Its First-Ever Black Male Lead In Matt James!

The killing of George Floyd has sparked a revolutionary movement across the globe. All thanks to Black Lives Matter, celebs and even commoners are bluntly raising the voices. The media industry has been targeted mostly for a lack of diversity. Considering the seriousness of such public appeal, the makers of The Bachelor are bringing Matt James as the first-ever black lead.

The American television series, The Bachelor, has completed 24 seasons till now. Matt James is a real estate broker and a best friend of Tyler Cameron. James was initially supposed to play suitor on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” with Clare Crawley. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, nothing came to the lights as planned.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Network’s president, Karey Burke said, “When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor. We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly in service to our audience.”

“This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him,” Burke adds further.

A couple of hours ago, even the official Twitter handle of The Bachelor shared the news with fans. Take a look.

