Avengers: Endgame Trivia #79: When Marvel SHOCKED Tom Holland By Not Letting Him Know That He’s The Next Spider-Man

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #79: Tom Holland charmed his way in and as our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in Homecoming and since then he has managed to lure a huge chunk of Spidey fans. His boyish charm and innocence have worked pretty well for the character.

But, did you know he waited six months after auditioning for Spider-Man: Homecoming to know that he has finally been selected? The way to break the news was also super-cool and we bring you the same in today’s trivia.

Back in 2017, Tom Holland appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres and talked about the day when he got to know he’s the next Spider-Man. He said, “I basically had been auditioning for about five months and after my final audition they said, ‘You’ll find out tomorrow.’ Fast forward six weeks I was still waiting, still waiting, then one day Marvel just posted on their Instagram, ‘Go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is.’ And that’s it, I just found out online! They didn’t call me up or anything.”

He continued, “I ran downstairs, I was going ballistic. My poor dog Tessa was terrified. And my brother Harry, who’s pretty savvy with technology and stuff, was like, ‘Dude, they’ve probably been hacked, bro. They would call you. They would let you know.’ So I called my agents and they were like, ‘This is amazing.’ And then [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige finally rang me and said, ‘I’ve got some great news, you’re gonna be Spider-Man.’ And I was like, ‘I know, Kevin. You put it on Instagram.’ Like, I’m 20, do you really think I’m not going to find it?”

Well, fans made a joke about this saying Tom Holland would’ve spoiled the news and hence Marvel didn’t let him know directly. Isn’t this a cool trivia? Do let us know what do you think about it in the comments section below.

