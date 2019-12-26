Not Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Has A Crush On Vijay Deverakonda! What’s Cooking, Good Looking?

Janhvi Kapoor became everyone’s favourite after her debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. The actress is one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood. During the release of Dhadak, the actress was linked to her co-star Ishaan Khatter from the film but those were mere rumours.

Everyone is curious to know who is Janhvi’s crush from the film industry. Well, recently on Neha Dhupia’s show ‘No Filter Neha’, Kapoor revealed the name of the actor she crushes on and it’s none other than the handsome and talented actor Vijay Deverakonda and said that it’s one-sided.

The actress shared, “The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. I’m kidding. It’s just admiration. I’m comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point.”

“My phases are actually very seasonal. He has been quite consistent, though. Like, my fondness has been quite consistent. But there have been a couple of phases after. I can’t (talk about these phases). It’s wrong. It’s just really wrong. That (her crush on Vijay) is a safe zone, which is why I will keep talking about it. Everything else is wrong. Imagine, if I am single and I’m still saying it’s wrong, how wrong it could be,” added Janhvi Kapoor.

We wonder what Vijay Deverakonda has to say about Janhvi’s confession of having a crush on him.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Janhvi will be sharing screen space with the Dear Comrade actor in Puri Jagannadh’s next, tentatively titled ‘Fighter‘. We can’t wait to see their chemistry on screen.

