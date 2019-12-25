Chhapaak Actress Deepika Padukone Asks For A VERY Special Christmas Gift From Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone’s camaraderie has become the talk of the town suddenly. The two actors are often spotted together and set the internet world on fire when the two took up the Dheeme Dheeme challenge at the airport. And now it looks like their friendship is just growing stronger.

The Chhapaak actress has asked for a special gift from Kartik Aaryan. Yes, it so happened when Kartik Aaryan posted a picture on social media on the occasion of Christmas. An excited Kartik can be seen wearing a Santa Claus hat as he poses for the camera.

Kartik captioned the image as, “Y fear when Santa is here Kis kis ko gift chahiye” Deepika was quick enough to respond as she commented, “Mujhe! Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye…” asking him to go watch her upcoming film Chhapaak as her Christmas gift.

Talking about Deepika’s film Chhapaak, the film also stars also stars Vikrant Massey, who will essay the role of Deepika aka Malti’s love interest in the film. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also marks Deepika’s venture into production. The film will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Deepika’s acid-face look was the biggest talk of the town but the actress recently revealed that it was not something that crossed her mind at all. Deepika added, “As far as the look is concerned and dropping it all, I am being asked about it everywhere. But it is not something that crossed my mind at all. Ever.”

She continued, “When Meghna came to me last year, I was in a completely different headspace. I had gotten out of Padmaavat. I was looking at doing something contemporary, in Yeh Jawaani or Cocktail space. So she comes home, opens her laptop and starts narrating. In two pages, I was like I am doing this film and she was like ‘Really?’ I said I found my next film, that’s it.”

As for Kartik, he is enjoying the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh. he will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2 next.

