Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 6 Morning Occupancy: A Good Day On The Cards For Salman Khan & Team!

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Starring Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeepa the Prabhudheva directorial released last Friday, and is the only biggie at the theatre screens. Although, the movie has faced hindrance due to the ongoing CAA protests in major parts of the country, it has still managed to collect good numbers at the box office.

For the unversed, Dabangg 3 has added 12 crores to its kitty yesterday, raking in a total of 103.85 crores. While the movie took 5 days to enter the 100-crore club, the numbers are expected to witness a further rise today, thanks to Christmas holiday.

Now, as far as Dabangg 3 morning occupancy at the ticket windows is concerned, the Salman Khan starrer is indeed working as expected. Compared to the previous two working days, it has witnessed an upward trend with a range of 18-20%, as per the early trends. While the numbers are only from the multiplexes, the other centres hopefully are seeing a similar verdict too, and this will call for a much-awaited good day at the box office.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan yesterday, at a media interaction shared how he’s happy that the movie is garnering big despite the CAA row, that is affecting the country largely.

“In such troubled times (for Dabangg 3) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to theatres). In North India, section 144 was imposed and so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean, first, it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states, we have done pretty well,” shared the actor.

